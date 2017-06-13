Firefighters save exhausted beagle in Milton Keynes

A cold and exhausted beagle was rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in water at Emberton Park on Monday.

Crews wore drysuits and personal flotation devices and used safety lines to pull out the dog from the River Great Ouse, which runs behind the park’s lakes.

The beagle jumped into the water but could not get out because the banks were too steep.

He was described as “cold, tired and wet but otherwise unharmed” by Station Commander Ian Wilson.

The dog was placed in a foil blanket to warm up.

His owner dealt with the incident really well by staying calm and ringing 999, said a spokesman.

Visit http://bucksfire.gov.uk/news/please-keep-your-dog-lead-near-water/for dog safety information.