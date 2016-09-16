First MKGO conference a success

Last night, local business Aira, brought together the city’s digital marketing community with the launch of MKGO.

The first conference of its kind in Milton Keynes was a renowned success with 100 professionals attending from some of the largest businesses in the area.

The event aimed to bring the digital marketing community together in a fun and relaxed atmosphere, giving communications professionals the chance to learn and share their own experiences.

The Aira team orchestrated the incredible evening business conference, which focused specifically on digital marketing trends, challenges and innovations. MKGO also boasted four well-known industry speakers that specialise in different areas of digital marketing and content creation.

Originally, around 50 delegates were expected to attend MKGO, but due to overwhelming interest and demand of tickets, Aira took a leap of faith and doubled the venue capacity at Jurys Inn to accommodate up to 150 people.

Co-founder of Aira, Matt Beswick, said: “We spotted a niche in the market and wanted to bring together the city’s digital marketing community in a relaxed and informal way. There is clearly a demand for events like this because we ‘sold out’ of the first round of tickets and had to double the venue capacity. “We’re looking forward to the next MKGO and hope that it will be even more of a success than the debut conference.”

Attendee, Nicole Howard from Xero, added: “MKGO was a brilliant digital marketing conference and there is no doubt I’ll be attending the next one. The team at Aira delivered an evening with a great atmosphere and insights from thought provoking keynote speakers.”

For more information, you can visit Aira’s website or www.mkgo.co.uk.