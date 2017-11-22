First People’s Awards honour dedication throughout MK50

Dozens of people flocked to the first MK People’s Awards which have been created to honour local people who have gone above and beyond in MK50.

Held at MKC’s civic offices, the awards recognised achievements in six categories – Young Achiever, Sport, Health, Charity, Diversity and Equality, and Community - with more than 100 nominations.

MK People's Awards

The Overall Winner Award went to care leaver Kai Anderson, who has overcome great personal challenges – including being homeless – to lend his life experience to supporting a charity that works with vulnerable adults. He also scooped the Young Achievers’ Award. Winners in the other categories were:

Charity Award – Darcy Scott-Hindmarch, for her work with local charity Emily’s Star, supporting children and families who have life limiting or life changing conditions. Community Award – Harry and Roberta Sharpe, for their leadership of SNUGS, a special needs gymnastics club for nearly 25 years.

Diversity and Equality Award – Debbie Jakeman, for her leadership of deaf access ambassadors and its positive impact on the MK deaf community. Health Award – Joanne McClaren, for her work supporting those in MK within the area of maternal mental health. Sport Award – Martin Lawrence, for his leadership of MK based Running club, The Redway Runners.

The awards were organised by Milton Keynes Council, in partnership with the Milton Keynes Citizen, centre:mk, BBC Three Counties Radio, Heart FM and MKFM.

Kevin Duffy, centre director centre:mk, said: “It is always an inspiration to spend time with people who invest so much energy into great causes and overcome real challenges. It’s a pleasure to be associated with such a great initiative and we wish all the winners continued success.”

Darren Dorrington, MKFM managing director and judge, said: “The MK50 celebrations have been fantastic and the Mk Peoples Awards were a perfect way to bring the year to a close. It was great to recognise a number of people who have gone above and beyond in our community. Congratulations to all the winners and a massive thank you for all the nominations, it was hard picking the winners.”

Toby Friedner, of BBC 3 Counties Radio, said: “It was lovely to be part of the celebration to recognise the achievements of the people of Milton Keynes. There were so many heart-warming stories and it was humbling to be among such inspiring people.”

Ian Stuart, MD of Heart Four Counties, said: “We were delighted to have been a partner in the new MK People awards this week.

“Focussing on the positive contribution and amazing work that the many of the people of Milton Keynes do very day, is really close to our hearts and we were honoured to be part of that celebration. We are very proud of all the nominees and in particular the winners of the individual categories.

“We look forward to this celebration and recognition of the people of Milton Keynes growing. In the future and being part of the essence of what makes MK a great place to live.”