Five arrested following stabbings in Milton Keynes

Five arrests have been made in connection with two stabbings which took place in Bletchley earlier this month.

At around 12.20am on June 16, police were called to a report that two men had been stabbed in the Matalan car park on Watling Street.

Officers attended the scene along with the ambulance service. The victims, a 20-year-old and a 22-year-old, sustained head and facial injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

They have since been discharged.

Five people - four men and a 16-year-old boy - have now been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do GBH.

Investigating officer detective constable Ian O’Bryne said: “We are aware this was a concerning incident in the community and officers have been conducting local reassurance patrols within the area.

“We would still like to speak to anyone who witnessed the offence who has not yet come forward. If you have any information , please call 101 or visit your nearest police station, quoting URN 19 of 16 June 2017.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.