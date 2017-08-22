Five arrested over alleged stabbing in Milton Keynes

Five men have been arrested following an alleged stabbing on Fishermead in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with a minor wound to his chest after the incident.

The alleged altercation took place between two groups of people on Towan Avenue at around 2am.

One group comprised between four and six black males, and the other group were white men and women, believed to be Eastern European, in their late twenties or early thirties, .

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Luke Grove said: “A thorough investigation is now underway, and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the offence or any suspicious behaviour.”

The men arrested are aged 20, 21, 27, 29 and 30.

All from MK, they were released pending investigations.