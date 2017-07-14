Five-vehicle collision causes delays

Two lorries and three cars were involved in a collision between M1 junctions 13 and 14 on Wednesday morning.

Five fire engines and 20 firefighters attended the scene at 8.23sam.

They used hydraulic rescue equipment to release a man, who was taken to hospital with injuries.

Four other men were uninjured.

The collision, which caused rush hour traffic delays on the motorway as well as other roads, happened on the northbound carriageway between Woburn and Milton Keynes.

One appliance and crew from Broughton was sent, together with one from Newport Pagnell, one from Bletchley, one from Great Holm and one from Kempston. A fire officer also attended.