Flag raised to honour armed forces week in Milton Keynes

The Mayor of Milton Keynes David Hopkins hosted a ceremony outside the Civic Offices this morning to start Armed Forces week.

The commemoration began at 9.30am and featured a march past the offices and a small display of military vehicles.

This included a military field kitchen from which tea, coffee, squash and snacks were available.

Local celebrations which honoured the work of the Armed Forces took place across the country this morning, where all local authorities raise the Armed Forces Day flag on buildings and famous landmarks.

The Mayor said: “Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for everyone to honour the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community, from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.

“We proudly show our continuing support for the men and women who work hard to protect us.”