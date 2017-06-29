Flat closure ordered to tackle problem of nuisance neighbours in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Council has secured a three-month closure order on one of its flats in Bletchley after neighbours had to endure almost a year of anti-social behaviour.

Both police and council officers were regularly called to the property, in Granby Court, following numerous problems including drug use, fighting, nuisance from incoming visitors and loud music.

The closure order was made at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today yesterday (June 28) under the ASB,crime and policing act 2014 legislation.

These powers are intended to swiftly stop persistent nuisance, disorder, criminality and anti-social behaviour, bringing respite to the residents living nearby.

The court heard that despite numerous attempts to engage with the tenant, the nuisance continued, resulting in the order being issued.

Councillor Nigel Long, the Cabinet member responsible for housing, said: “There is a well-documented shortage of social housing in Milton Keynes and it is simply not fair that those people who do get

a flat abuse the situation.

“We will now consider seeking possession of the property and should this occur then new tenants will be housed.”