Following Grenfell Tower tragedy Milton Keynes Council raises awareness of Fire Safety Standards for HMOs

Milton Keynes Council has contacted hundreds of local landlords of Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) to give information and advice so they can ensure their fire safety precautions are up to date.

While the council has no formal responsibilty to manage fire safety within HMOs, it has written to HMO owners with up-to-date advice on HMO regulations and fire safety law.

If landlords are uncertain about what to do, the council can carry out an inspection and give advice on any works required.

HMOs require an additional level of fire precautions compared to houses occupied by a single family. This could include a mains-wired interlinked fire alarm system, emergency lighting, fire doors and a fully protected means of escape.

“We have an ongoing programme of fire safety checks on our own properties, and we’ve been reassuring council tenants about their safety,” said council leader Pete Marland.

“But we wanted to reach out to private sector landlords – including HMO owners - as an extra precaution in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

“We’re ready to provide support and advice to all landlords in the private sector about their own fire safety measures,” he added.

If you need help or advice about fire safety measures in houses in multiple occupation contact private sector housing on 01908 252664 or email privatesectorhousing@milton-keynes.gov.uk