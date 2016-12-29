Footsore friends run a mile every day for a year to support cancer patients in Milton Keynes

A pair of big-hearted runners have clocked hundreds of miles and thousands of pounds after completing a year-long challenge to run at least a mile every single day.

Jane Bateman and Jackie Perridge have battled through the streets in rain, hail and shine to acknowledge the bravery of cancer patients going through chemo treatment.

Their efforts have raised a magnificent £10,784 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The pair were inspired by Jane’s Auntie Dawn who has a rare form of cancer.

“My auntie battles cancer daily. She has such tremendous strength and positivity that it puts many healthy people to shame,” said Jane.

“My motto is that if cancer patients have to endure what they endure, then I can endure a mile a day in rain or sunshine.”

The two women have impressed colleagues at John Lewis with their dedication over the past 12 months.

“They really forced themselves out of their comfort zone to raise money for Macmillian. We are so proud of them,” said one.

Jane and Jackie decided to up their efforts during December and treble their challenge to 100 miles in 31 days.

“The feet are holding up. Right knee is having other ideas but I’ll strap it up,” posted Jane on her fundraising page.

The ladies are planning to complete their mile-a-day challenge in style on New Year’s Eve by taking part in a 5km Milton Keynes park run session.

You can donate through www.justgiving.com - type ‘Jane Bateman’ into the search box.