Former city MP’s legacy extends to telling the Milton Keynes story

A Trust set up by former Milton Keynes MP Bill Benyon has donated £5000 towards Milton Keynes Museum expansion.

The Englefield Charitable Trust was established in 1968 by Sir William Benyon - better known in MK as Bill Benyon MP. He served as the city’s MP from 1983-92 - crucial years for the development of the new city and its integration with the farming communities that had come before.

Though it operates primarily in Berkshire, Bill’s family have maintained their interest in the city – and recently loaned some of their archive material to the museum to help in the telling of the modern Milton Keynes story.

The museum’s expansion involves the creation of two major new galleries: one telling the story of ancient Milton Keynes, from pre-history through to the Victorian era; the second will tell the story of modern Milton Keynes, the largest and arguably the best and boldest of the new towns.

At the start of this year the museum launched a £1.5 million fundraising campaign towards the £7.2 costs of the expansion, which is happening in partnership with MK Council.

Museum director Bill Griffiths said: “It is wonderful to have established this connection with the Benyon family and the Englefield Trust. We are very grateful for their generous donation. One of our ambitions for the modern MK gallery is to tell the story of all those who have been a part of making our home town what it is. As a dedicated constituency MP during a time of challenge and transition Bill is very much a part of that story.”