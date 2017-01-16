Former football coach from Milton Keynes pleads not guilty to sexual assault of boy

Former football coach Barry Bennell has pleaded not guilty by video link from Woodhill prison to eight charges of sexual assault against a boy under 16.

The former youth coach at Crewe Alexandra, who lives in Milton Keynes, denied the eight counts when he appeared at Chester Crown Court.

The abuse is alleged to have taken place between 1981 and 1986.

Bennell, who is 63, The ex-coach, who also worked at Manchester City and Stoke City as well as junior teams all over the country.

He was remanded into custody until 20 March.

Meanwhile his MK bungalow has been boarded up, with wooden panels nailed to the doors and windows.