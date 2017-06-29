Founding father remembered at MK50 party in his gardens

The warm sunshine brought hundreds of people to Fred Roche Gardens in Central Milton Keynes for the Let’s Party MK50 free event.

Organisers, The Fred Roche Foundation, were delighted with the turnout for the garden party which saw the unveiling of a plaque naming the park by Mayor of Milton Keynes Cllr David Hopkins and Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart.

Fred Roche Gardens party

Residents enjoyed music, dance, street food, ice creams, Pimms, beer and wine bar and children’s entertainment in the park behind Christ the Cornerstone church, on Saturday, June 24.

Entertainment included performances from classical soprano Emily Haig, Sheridan Coldstream, the band Okai, local singer Lydia Singer and MK Brass plus Milton Keynes Chinese Fan Dancers and children from Forsyth Coles Dance.

The event was organised by The Fred Roche Foundation to give residents the chance to share their memories of the new city with new and long-lost friends to celebrate 50 years of Milton Keynes.

The gardens were named after the late Fred Roche, the general manager of Milton Keynes Development Corporation who was one of the original town planners of the city, to keep the MK spirit of creative innovation and vision alive.

Fred Roche Gardens party

The event was supported by MK City Centre Management, Milton Keynes Council, Jeanius Consulting and Ringway with a contribution from Milton Keynes Community Foundation.

More about the foundation at fredroche.org