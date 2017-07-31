Four men charged with burglaries at Beaverbrooks Jewellers and John Lewis in Milton Keynes

Four men have been charged with burglaries at Beaverbrooks Jewellers and John Lewis in Milton Keynes.

Lewis Quick, aged 24, of Wetherburn Court, Bletchley, Simon Wenman, aged 38, of no fixed abode, Joshua Barrett, aged 26, of Park Drive, Northampton, and Otis Barrett, aged 23, of no fixed abode, were each charged on Friday with two counts of burglary and one count of handling/receiving stolen goods.

They appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Friday and will next appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on September 4.

The charges relate to a burglary at Beaverbrooks Jewellers, centre:mk, just after midnight on Thursday (July 27). A large amount of jewellery was stolen during the offence.

The second burglary occurred at John Lewis, Milton Keynes Shopping Centre, in the early hours of July 15. During the offence a large amount of handbags were stolen.

The charge of handling/receiving stolen goods relates to a burglary at a house in Hanslope on 3 July during which a vehicle was stolen.