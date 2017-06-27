Four Milton Keynes estates earmarked for homeless housing

Sites in the middle of four city estates have been identified for the first batches of cheap modular housing to accommodate homeless people.

MK council is considering building dozens of the £50K pre-fab homes each on Westcroft, Crownhill, Fishermead, and Greenleys, the Citizen can reveal.

The cube-like structures, which come in a flat pack, can be erected speedily as a single unit , in a terrace, or even stacked on top of each other to form flats.

All the sites on all four estates are already owned by the council.

They are Gurnards Avenue on Fishermead, Ardwell Lane on Greenleys, Site 3 at Westcroft and Hendrix Drive at Crownhill.

This week Councillor Nigel Long, Cabinet member for housing, promised there would be consultation with residents and parish councils before building begins.

He said: “Last Friday there were 801 households in temporary accommodation with a total of 1,326 children.

“This accommodation is mostly located outside of Milton Keynes. We are planning to use modular housing to increase the amount of local temporary homes.”

Mr Long said the first project would be 60 properties on Fishermead.

“Then we will look at up to 300 modular properties overall across the other sites.”

Mr Long added: “We would, of course, prefer to offer permanent housing, but given the Government restrictions on our ability to build, we will use modular housing to provide better local temporary accommodation.

“We will start with 60 properties on Fishermead then we will look at up to 300 more modular properties across the other sites in MK.”