Four top pool players ‘take the plunge’ and open new club in Milton Keynes

Four cutting edge pool players have come together to create a new pool club in Newport Pagnell.

Emma Cunningham, Mike Chappell, Stuart Douglas and Maria Lewis put their heads together to create ‘Q-Academy’ based in Howards Way.

Emma is a three times former Ladies World Champion who still competes at the highest levels, Mike and Stuart play for Ireland at international level competing in the Nations Cup and the European Championships.

With Maria Lewis, an improving ladies player that plays for Bucks at county level, the team made it their mission to set up a new pool and social club.

Stuart explains: “We decided that we would take the plunge and open up a pool club and set about looking for premises.

“We wanted the venue on the east side of Milton Keynes as there was nothing like this in that area.

“Our venue at Bucks Biz has 14 English pool tables and two American nine ball tables, we also have seven match play dartboards and are looking to host leagues and tournaments there.

“We also are hoping to run poker leagues and tournaments and have purchased four top quality poker tables and chip sets.

“We are looking for locals near and far to come support a club that has 14 of the best tables in Milton Keynes, all kept to the highest standard and reclothed every six to eight months.

“As a group, we wanted a pool club and social centre that prided itself on only the best quality equipment at reasonable rates and we think we have done that.

“All local teams, whether it be darts, pool or poker are welcome.”