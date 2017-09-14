Free blood pressure checks in Milton Keynes

Patients have the chance for a free blood pressure check as Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) are backing a health campaign.

Know Your Numbers Week will run from September 18 to 24 with free checks taking place at local pharmacies across Milton Keynes.

In the UK, high blood pressure is the third biggest risk factor for all disease after smoking and poor diet, according to Blood Pressure UK.

Dr Nicola Smith, chairman of NHS Milton Keynes CCG, said: “Knowing your blood pressure numbers really does count so we’d urge everyone to get their blood pressure levels tested during Know Your Numbers Week.

“Around one in three adults in the UK has high blood pressure, but most of the time they will not know it, yet it’s responsible for causing very serious illnesses including heart attacks.

“The only way to know if you have high blood pressure is to have it checked. High blood pressure increases your risk of having a heart attack or stroke, but there is positive action that you can take to lower your blood pressure.”

The ideal blood pressure range is below 120 over 80 (120/80mmHg) but most adults in the UK have readings from 120/80mmHg to 140/90mmHg.

As high blood pressure can rarely have symptoms, people are being encouraged to get themselves checked to reduce harm caused by strokes and heart attacks.

Your free check will include any vital follow-up guidance.

People can find their nearest pressure station here.