Free Dons tickets to celebrate Milton Keynes' 50th birthday

Dons chairman Pete Winkelman has thrown open the doors of Stadium MK to give residents of Milton Keynes free tickets to watch Dons this season.

With MK celebrating it's 50th birthday on Monday January 23, Dons are offering anyone with an MK postcode the chance to come to next game at Stadium MK - the huge clash with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday February 4 - dubbed The Gift of Football.

And to mark the occasion, Dons will also be wearing a one-off gold kit with the MK50 logo on the front.

"We're really pleased to do something special," said chairman Winkelman. "People have come to me and said 'we really want to come to the football but...' so we're taking away that but. Here's your chance.

"It'll be a celebratory day, we've got a special kit and we want a full stadium, and it should be a good game too. We looked at which game came after the birthday, and it was the Bolton game. We weren't looking at the budgets, knowing we could sell a lot of tickets for this game anyway. I think a fair few people will come for the first time and will come again before the end of the season.

"This 50th birthday is something really special, something we'll live through and it's our way of celebrating it.

"People in MK will completely get it, while others outside will wonder what we're trying to do. It gives people an opportunity to go without excuses!

"We've all come to MK but have been able to make our mark. For me, it's a place to make dreams happen."

The free ticket will be limited to one per person with proof of address required at the time of redemption at the box office at Stadium MK or at the kiosk in the centre:mk. Anyone of any age is eligible for the free ticket; however, the ticket must be claimed by over-18s only.

Any under-12 must be accompanied by an adult within the stadium. Tickets are limited and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

All MK Dons Season Ticket holders and Club Dons members outside the MK postcode will also be able to claim a free ticket for the match as part of the Club’s MK50 celebrations.

Supporters living outside an MK postcode can also purchase tickets at a reduced rate of £15 adults, £12 seniors and £7 under-18s.