Free ping pong for Milton Keynes

What better excuse to get outside this summer than a free game of ping pong?

Milton Keynes is one of 24 towns and cities to host free tables for everyone to enjoy over the summer holidays.

Just find your nearest table, borrow a bat from the side, then when you’re ready… play ball!

Milton Keynes has tables standing in more locations than you can shake a bat at!

Play on any of the 20 tables (or all of them if you’re really keen) at Willen Lake, Fred Roche Gardens, centre:mk, Intu Milton Keynes, Bletchley Leisure Centre, Bletchley Campus, West Bletchley, Emerson Valley, Great Linford, Caldecotte Lake, Saxon Court, Olney Recreation Ground and Brooklands.

Table tennis is perfect for families, friends and colleagues. Challenge your friends to a game, teach young children how to play, or get some fresh air and exercise on your lunch break.

Work colleagues could even hold a tournament throughout the summer.

Milton Keynes is led by Milton Keynes Council Sports Development Team in partnership with Table Tennis England, and a number of partners across Milton Keynes.

By giving residents and visitors the opportunity to play a free game of table tennis, organisers hope to show that active sport is good for your health, but it’s also fun and sociable as well - it may even ignite a ping pong passion in some players!

“We are delighted to welcome back Ping! tables throughout Milton Keynes this summer. We invite anyone to pick up a bat and get involved in a game of ping pong.” says Lisa Carvell, sports development, Milton Keynes Council.

To find your nearest table and event information go to: www.pingengland.co.uk/miltonkeynes/

