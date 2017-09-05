Friends and families come together for Amazon’s Milton Keynes fun day

Amazon has celebrated the summer with a family fun day and barbecue.

Members of the Amazon team in Milton Keynes brought their family and friends along to the party, which featured a display from the Devil’s Horsemen as well as Titan the robot, fairground rides and inflatables. Spirits were high as everyone enjoyed the day out.

Everyone got involved in the fun with members of the day and nightshift teams from the four areas of the fulfilment centre – receiving of products, stowing, picking and packing - through to engineers, HR and IT specialists.

Claudio Innocente, general manager at Amazon’s Milton Keynes site, joined in the festivities at the Hertfordshire County Showgrounds.

“We’ve had a great day and it was fantastic to see so many of the team and their families enjoying themselves,” he said.

“Our family fun days are an opportunity to thank everyone for playing a key role in delivering for customers every day from our base in Milton Keynes.

“We’ve welcomed the summer with an excellent party, wonderful food and entertainment and I’d like to thank both our organising committee and the whole Amazon team and their families who came along.”