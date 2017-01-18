From Emmerdale to B&Q in Milton Keynes for soap star Kelvin Fletcher

B&Q open the doors to its newly revamped home improvement store in Milton Keynes this weekend, and they are bringing ex-Emmerdale star, Kelvin Fletcher to help celebrate.

He will be in store this Saturday (Jan 21) between 12pm and 2pm.

At the launch event, Kelvin will be testing out his DIY skills against the B&Q Milton Keynes’ store team. There will be lots of activities to keep all the family entertained throughout the day, including a balloon modeller, face painter, stilt walkers, games and giveaways galore. There will also be a designated area where children can have a go at planting vegetables and plants.

Martyn Buzzard, Unit Manager at B&Q Milton Keynes, said: “The fun day promises to be a brilliant event for all the family and we‘re looking forward to seeing everyone getting stuck into the activities and surprises we’ve got planned, including Kelvin who will battle it out against our staff in a very special DIY challenge! We can’t wait to welcome local residents into our newly revamped store so they can see all our new products and services, and our knowledgeable team will be on hand to offer expert advice for their own home improvement projects.”

The B&Q family fun day will take place on Saturday, between 11am to 4pm, and Kelvin Fletcher will join in the fun between 12-2pm at the Bradwell Common site.