From Milton Keynes to Seattle for lucky Amazon worker Shafiul

Amazon invited employees at its fulfilment centres across the UK to say what they best like about working at Amazon and why it is the right place to work for them.

More than 500 employees from across the UK and dozens from each site took part - and for one Milton Keynes worker, taking part proved particularly fruitful!

One person from each fulfilment centre was selected to join fellow employees who took part in the programme in Spain and France to visit Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle.

The trip was part of a company programme called I Found the Right Place, and Shafiul Chowdhary, 35, from Luton, was the lucky Milton Keynes employee chosen for the trip.

Fulfilment centre associate Shafiul, who joined Amazon three years ago, said: “From the first day I started I knew Amazon would be the right place for me. There are a lot of reasons why. Amazon is a community. You get many people from many countries and everyone respects each other.”

During the five-day trip to Seattle, Shafiul and a group of nine Amazon colleagues from sites across the UK enjoyed a trip up the Space Needle, did lots of sightseeing and visited and toured the Amazon campus and the robotics fulfilment centre in Kent, Washington.

During their visit, employees also met with Russell Allgor, Amazon’s chief Scientist, worldwide operations.

Talking about the trip Shafiul said: “I never thought I would have this sort of experience. I feel really proud to be an Amazonian. This trip is something I will never forget.

“I’ve really enjoyed meeting all the other winners from fulfilment centres around the country and from Spain and France too.

“Our Amazon fulfilment centre tour was really interesting. It was my first experience of robotics, I was fascinated to learn how the robots help people to do their job. I loved the idea that at Amazon you can work alongside a robot.

“Going up the Space Needle was my highlight. It was a great way to see the whole of Seattle and get lots of nice photos.”