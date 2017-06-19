From Miss Buckinghamshire to Miss England for Milton Keynes girl?

The current Miss Buckinghamshire is aiming for further success at this year’s Miss England finals, and she is in need of your help.

Jemma Johnstone, 21, from Olney, is taking part in the national competition after winning at county level in April.

Miss Buckinghamshire Jemma Johnstone visits an African orphanage PNL-170616-130010001

Jemma is currently studying interior design at the Open University and also runs her own interior design and painting and decorating company in the county.

Miss England is not just about beauty and Jemma is hoping her sporting prowess will give her an advantage.

She said: “It’s about you as an all-round person so we have an eco-round, a sports round and we do a military style bootcamp.

“I am trained in taekwondo and working towards my black belt this year.”

Another element of the competition is charity work, and as well as supporting Bucks-based charity the Florence Nightingale Hospice and national charity Macintyre, she has also visited an orphanage in Africa.

The Miss England final takes place on July 14 and will be decided by a panel of judges, although a public vote, which opened this week, will act as one judge.

To vote for Jemma call 0901 307 0199 and enter the digits 20 or text MISS ENGLAND20 to 63333.