Frosts serves up an ace in Milton Keynes

As Wimbledon swings into full flow and Britain celebrates a record number of players through to the fourth round, Frosts Garden Centre is setting its own records for the greatest tennis tournament in the world.

So far the restaurant has prepared more than 400 cucumber sandwiches, served 120 litres of Pimms and baked nearly 1,000 cakes for tennis fans.

More than 100 people have booked the Wimbledon afternoon tea where guests can watch the latest matches on a large screen while enjoying a variety of summer tasters.

“The weather has been fantastic this year and for many the start of Wimbledon signifies the beginning of the summer season,” says Managing Director at Frosts, James Frost. “We’re very proud of our Wimbledon afternoon tea and the chefs have really served up an ace with their presentation and taste.”

The popular afternoon tea is available today, and through to Thursday (July 14).

The afternoon will start with a welcome glass of prosecco, Pimms or fresh orange ‘deuce’. Then enjoy a pot of tea or coffee of your choice and get ‘set’ for a selection of delicious sandwiches, chicken pinwheels, chocolate orange truffles, a Pimms fruit shot, mini chocolate tennis rackets, strawberries & cream pavlova and delectable sweet and savoury scones, all waitress “served” to you.

Book your table by visiting www.frostsgardencentres.co.uk