Fundraising run for Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes

Willen Hospice is holding a fundraising run across Willen Lake in October.

The Willen Hospice Lake Run is open to adults and children (from eight years), starting and finishing outside the Willen Hospice gardens and will be ran across the redways around the two Willen Lakes.

The hospice is asking for people to set themselves the challenge of getting involved and taking part in the run to help raise vital funds to support the care they provide.

There are three routes to choose from: 2k, 5k and 10k and all participants will be chipped so they can record their time.

Sarah Sweet-Rowley, events manager at Willen Hospice said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be holding our second annual Willen Hospice Lake Run. The event is a great opportunity for runners to raise really important funds to support our care whilst racing against the stunning backdrop of Willen Lake.

“From beginners to seasoned runners, we’re inviting all to come along, get involved, enjoy the run and support their local Hospice!”

Find out more and book your place for the event on Sunday 15th October: www.willen-hospice.org.uk/run

