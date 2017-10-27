Funfair organiser looks at security increase after arrests at Milton Keynes event

The organiser of a funfair has promised to increase security - after two youths were arrested after a fight erupted last night.

Police were called to the event after the scuffle at 7.30pm yesterday (October 26), which forced organisers of the funfair in Campbell Park to close the event early.

Two boys, both aged 15, were arrested - one on suspicion of GBH and the other on suspicion of a public order offence. They are currently in police custody.

Organiser Keith Emmett told the Citizen: "Public safety is paramount to us, and we moved to diffuse the situation quickly by closing the event.

"I saw a lot of comments and rumours on Facebook about things that had happened, like an acid attack. I couldn't believe what I was reading.

"But we've also been overwhelmed by the messages of support saying how quickly we dealt with it.

"We are looking at security increases and are meeting with the police, but the event will be back open. We are on it."

A statement on the Keith Emmett & Sons website added: "Please be assured that the fair will continue to be a fun and safe event for all its patrons."

Police confirmed that there were no reports of an acid attack, although one person was taken to hospital for treatment on a hand injury.

An investigation into the incident is currently taking place. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.