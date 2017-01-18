Furzton arrest: Man charged with GBH following stabbing in east London

Armed police arrested a man in Milton Keynes this afternoon, in connection with a stabbing in east London.

The man, who has not been named, was arrested in Loxbeare Drive by Met Police detectives supported by officers from Thames Valley Police, including armed officers.

He was arrested on suspicion of GBH and has been taken into custody as enquiries continue.

The operation took place at around 3.50pm, close to the Tesco Express supermarket.

Witnesses told the Citizen that the road was closed off by police, and around ten officers then knocked down the door of the property.