Gadget Show host Jason Bradbury visits Milton Keynes - and talks flying cars and robots

Jason Bradbury, host of the Gadget show, was in Milton Keynes last week, visiting the Transport Systems Catapult to talk about the future of transport.

He arrived on a ‘One Wheel’ Hoverboard and spoke to the audience about future technologies including flying cars and robots.

Jason was visiting the Transport Systems Catapult’s Imagine Conference and exhibition which is an annual technology event held in the new city.

The event at future technologies could change the way we travel - this year’s topics included Virtual Reality, Drones and driverless cars.

Milton Keynes MP Iain Stewart and director of strategy and futures at MK Council Geoff Snelson also attended to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Milton Keynes.

At the event Geoff presented on what transport in Milton Keynes might look like in another half century.