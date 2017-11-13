GALLERY: Christmas comes to centre:mk

Thousands of festive fans made tracks to the centre:mk on Friday to get a glimpse of Santa Claus as he made his way to his special grotto in Middleton Hall,

He was joined by Norbert the baby reindeer and some of the cast of this year’s MK Theatre panto, the Citizen-sponsored Cinderella.

Heart FM presenters Ivan and Emma were on hand to help with the important light-switch on, which officially marked the start of the Christma season for the shopping centre.