The people of Tinkers Bridge remembered George Lanigan by planting flowers in his memory.

George went missing earlier this year and was sadly found dead in July, aged 58.

Friend and organiser of his memorial, April Towell, said: “It was a nice closure of residents.”

Flowers were planted in a new flowerbed and a plaque was placed to remember George.

Residents also hung balloons around the area as a way of ‘celebrating’ his life.