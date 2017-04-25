Game on again for tennis club near Milton Keynes

Olney Tennis Club were delighted to be visited by Mark Lancaster MP on Friday, who reopened their club after a £70,000 refurbishment.

The refurbishment was a complete renovation of the clubhouse including a new kitchen, changing facilities and viewing area plus resurfacing of three of the four courts, all of which was funded by the tennis club themselves.

More than 70 members and non-members attended a social evening of food and wine, whilst the coaching team at Nigel Willard Tennis ran an informal tennis tournament for 32 keen tennis players.

Club chairman Andrew Barr, Chairman of the Club, said: “We are thrilled that Mark could join us for this fantastic event and we are very proud to have raised the funds to make a dramatic difference to the facilities here at Olney Tennis Club. The club has over 300 members from age 4 upward who continue enjoy social and team tennis throughout the year. These improvements will ensure the longevity of the club for many years to come.”

Nigel Willard, head coach at the club and director at Nigel Willard Ltd. said: “It is great to be part of such an inclusive and popular club which invests in its own facilities and supports British Tennis. The club have spent a great deal in the past couple of years on attracting new members to the club through coaching and are now reaping the rewards.”