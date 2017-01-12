Gang of boys as young as nine creates terror in Milton Keynes

A ruthless ‘boy gang’ with members as young as NINE have carried out two violent attacks just days apart, it is believed.

Both victims were middle aged men and both were seriously injured by kicks and punches after being knocked to the ground.

And bizarrely, both attacks happened in exactly the same place.

The first victim, a 58-year-old, was pounced upon from behind while walking along the redway at West Ashland on Monday night last week.

Seven boys aged between nine and 15 knocked him to the ground.

They then kicked him so hard that he suffered several broken ribs and severe bruising to his face and body.

Five days later 55-year-old John Fletcher was walking in the same spot, near Domino’s Pizza.

This time four youths struck from behind, trying to grab his mobile phone and warning him not to “call the old bill”.

Mr Fletcher said: “I asked them to leave me alone but I didn’t stand a chance. The four of them were kicking me and beating me while I was on the ground.”

“At one point they stopped and I managed to get up and stagger off, but they ran after me and started beating me again.

“They are only kids but they are ruthless... It was a mindless and violent attack. They didn’t even steal anything from me.”

Cinema worker Mr Fletcher, who lives on Beanhill, was taken to hospital with bruising to his face, head and body.

A distinctive drawstring bag stolen from the first victim could be a clue to the identities of the mini thugs.

The bag was royal blue and has white and blue strings, say police.

Anybody who has seen it should call investigating officer, Detective Constable Katrina Walmsley on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

DC Walmsley said: The offenders are between nine years old to about 15 years old... I am confident someone knows who they are.”