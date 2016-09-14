Gang of burglars prey on woman for hours - then ‘kidnap’ her partner in a van

A gang of three burglars preyed on a young woman for FIVE HOURS - then ‘kidnapped’ her boyfriend.

The horrific incident started at a house on Giffard Park in the early hours of the morning.

Three men, one wearing a Halloween mask and another with two teeth missing, entered a house in Kimbolton court and demanded cash from the occupant, who was in her 20s.

Around four to five hours later the woman’s partner, also in his twenties, returned.

The men were still there and they assaulted him, demanding cash, say police.

They then took him off in a van, assaulted him again and then left him at Ketelby Nook, Old Farm Park.

By this time it was 8.30am.

The victim sustained facial injuries and was taken to Milton Keynes Hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for urgent information about the offenders. The first man is described as Asian, in his mid 20s, slim, with short black hair and facial stubble. He was around 5ft 6ins and wearing a grey hooded top.

The second man was 6ft 2ins with brown eyes and was in his late twenties. He wore a black Halloween-style mask, which covered the bottom half of his face. He also wore a tight dark top and black gloves. His head was covered by a hood.

The third man was slim, unkempt, and was around 6ft 2ins tall. He had two teeth missing and looked older than the other two offenders.

The van is described as a blue VW Transporter van with white signage on its side.

Detective Constable Serena Bellis of Milton Keynes CID said: “While this was obviously very distressing for the victims we believe from our investigations that this was a targeted attack rather than a random one.”

She is keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the van driving between Giffard Park and Old Farm Park between 7am and 8.30am on Thursday August 8.

Anybody with information should contact DC Bellis via the Thames Valley Police Enquiry Centre on 101.

If you don’t want to speak directly to the police you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 . No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.