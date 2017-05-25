Garden of peace for Milton Keynes boy who ‘loved to read’

A garden in memory of a brave pupil called Matthew has been designed and built at a Bletchley primary school.

Parents, pupils and Matthew’s family helped raise cash to build the memorial garden at Rickley Park School for his former classmates to enjoy.

To be opened by MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman, the garden will be a place of “quiet reflection”, where pupils can sit and read.

Matthew loved to read and a box of all his favourite books will be provided, say the school.

He was born with congenital heart disease and had support from the school’s nurses, physio and specialist teams.

He passed away a week before his 10th birthday.

“He always tackled tasks with vigour and smile,” said a Rickley Park spokesman.