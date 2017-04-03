Gear up for MK50 Cycling Sportive hosted by Broughton team

The Broughton Cycling Group (BCG) is to hold its second annual sportive on Sunday, May 7. It will be the official MK50 Cycling Sportive and includes a choice of two challenges, the Classic 50 mile route or the Epic 75 mile route. All profits from the event will go to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

The event will feature a free family fun day with bouncy castles, climbing walls, circus training, refreshments and much more.

Event organiser Iain Morrison said: “Following the success of our sportive last year, this year we wanted to make it even bigger and better. We’ve very much focused on making it a community event by including a family fun day and we’ve added in the option of a 75 mile route for those who want an extra challenge.”

BCG chairman Gary Stimson said: “One of our members was involved in a serious car crash in 2016 and their life was saved by the air ambulance service. We felt that this was the ideal opportunity to show our appreciation and recognise the fantastic work they do.”

Despite the name, the Broughton Cycling Group has attracted riders of all abilities and ages from all over Milton Keynes and as far as Northampton as its reputation has spread.

Rick Vernon, vice chairman of the group, said: “We host rides of various speeds and distances throughout the week and during weekends to cater for all abilities, from beginner to advanced. Our group motto is that we will never leave anyone behind, making us a popular choice for local cyclists.”

The 50 mile and 75 mile sportive will start and finish at Brooklands Farm Primary School, Countess Way Campus, Brooklands. Entry is £18 in advance or £20 on the day. To find out more or sign up visit ​www.bcgmk.org