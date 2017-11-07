Get creative to win a gift

Aspiring writers across the new city are being urged to get into the Christmas spirit in a bit to win £1,500 for their school.

Children’s author Sam Hay is challenging youngsters to come up with a new seasonal story in the fourth annual Write Christmas competition. The competition, supported by cartridgesave.co.uk, is open to children aged four to 11 years old and is split into three age categories. To enter, kids need to channel their inner Dickens to write a short story or poem (maximum 200 words) inspired by winter or Christmas.

The entry that Sam judges to be the best across the whole competition will win £1,500 for their school to spend on books or writing equipment, in addition to a Christmas stocking full of festive treats worth £50 for themselves. Two runners up will each secure £250 for their school and a festive goody bag. Closing date is Friday, November 17. Visit http://www.cartridgesave.co.uk/printwhatmatters/write christmas2017