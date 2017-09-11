Get in the driving seat for annual Miton Keynes Museum Transport Weekend

Get your motor running for this weekend’s Transport Weekend at Milton Keynes Museum

More than 100 cars, vans, motorcycles and military vehicles will be cruising into MK Museum for the annual celebration of transport past and present this weekend (September 16 & 17).

Many of the cars parking up for the Transport Weekend are labours of love for their owners, who have spent significant amounts of time and money to get them looking all shiny and sensational.

Those who prefer to travel on two wheels will be thrilled by the large turnout of gleaming bikes (including Vespas), and retro buses and coaches will evoke sunny day trips to the seaside.

All of the usual museum attractions will be open throughout the weekend, too.

The tea room will serve refreshments and it’s famous yummy cakes, and various other snack wagons will be helping to keep hunger at bay.

Take your weekend up a gear and journey over with the whole family.

Standard admission applies - which will also give you FREE entry for the following 12 months; adults £9, child £6, retired & unwaged £7.

A family ticket (admitting two adults and up to four children) is £26.

More information about the Transport Weekend, other forthcoming attractions and the museum’s exciting expansion plans can be found on the website www.mkmuseum.org.uk