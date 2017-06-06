Get Making in MK50 Roadshow visits Milton Keynes Museum

Maker-Artists in Milton Keynes are celebrating MK’s half century with the Get Making in MK50 Roadshow - which arrives at Milton Keynes Museum this Wednesday.

The exhibition is a chance for you to be inspired by the creatives at work in the new city, who make beautiful objects using ceramics, stone, wood, fabric and fibre, glass, metal and paper.

From clocks to metal art, from bags to shoes and from lace to carved stone, the talent pool is so varied, there will be something to suit all tastes.

The show is being hosted in the granary and exhibition room, with demonstrations in the entrance and courtyard.

The Get Making in MK50 Roadshow will be resident at the museum between June 7 and 25 (Wednesday-Sunday, 11am-4.30pm).

Usual museum entry fees apply. For more information visit www.getmakingMK50.co.uk