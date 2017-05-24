Get on your bike for Milton Keynes birthday celebrations

Forget about Tour De France, it’s Tour de Furzton Lake this June!

Cycle4MK50 has organised a thrilling five mile bike ride led by qualified cycle leaders on Sunday 11 June at Furzton Lake, gearing up at 11.30am.

Pouring into life in the 1980s, Furzton Lake has always been one of Milton Keynes best loved spots, so of course it had to be included in the MK50 celebrations. The epic Cycle4MK50 ride is open to anyone over the age of 14, with bikes provided by Santander Cycles MK. So no bike, no problem!

Setting off from Furzton Lake car park, push those pedals down and explore MK’s stunning man-made lake.

You’ll pass by The Triple Star Head sculpture by Romanian artist Paul Neagu, might spot the newly hatched birds on the banks, and ju-ju-jutter across the bumpy wooden bridge.

You might even spot a heron flying overhead.

To join in the fun and have free use of a Santander Cycle, you need to sign up by Friday 2 June. Contact Mike Lister on 07947840596 or at Mike.Lister@Milton-keynes.gov.uk. Don’t forget your helmet!