Giant rickshaw to ferry people around Milton Keynes as part of European Culture bid

Milton Keynes’ bid to be European Capital of Culture 2023 is being taken to the streets to find out what local residents think is special about MK - and where they would take a visitor to impress them.

The MK Culture Coach, a specially designed, mammoth-sized rickshaw, will be hitting the road from tomorrow (20 May), taking people on short trips around the city centre.

The Culture Coach will come complete with an expert conductor to chat with passengers about the bid.

Organisers Festive Road, a local community arts organisation, has also set up a specially created ‘MK Travel Lounge’ at MK Central Library.

The lounge will have a flavour of both MK and European culture, with books, maps, holiday brochures etc and people will be able to engage with an arts performer who will pose the questions:

Where would you take a visitor to show them what is great or unexpected about MK?

Which European countries do you feel are most connected to and how?

What do you think is special about MK that could make us great hosts for European Capital of Culture?

What would it mean to you and others if MK became European Capital of Culture?

Answers to these questions will form part of the official bid, due to be submitted in October.

The MK Culture Coach can be seen at various MK locations over the next couple of months and will be departing from:

MK Central Library, Saturday 20 May and Wednesday 31 May, 11am - 4pm

Festival of Giants, Campbell Park, 25 June, 1pm - 5pm

CMK, Middleton Hall, Saturday 1July

Woughton Carnival, Saturday 15 July

Kingston Library, TBC

CMK, Campbell Park, Wednesday 2 August