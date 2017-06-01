Girl, 7, donates birthday money to homeless charity in Milton Keynes

A seven-year-old girl from Milton Keynes has decided to donate her birthday money to help the homeless.

Little Aleeza Syed was heartbroken when she saw the homeless people lined up on the streets of MK.

Her mum, Nadia, explains: “She has always wanted to help people, when her grandfather was ill she was the one who asked to feed him and nurse him better.

“It’s a wonderful trait, she was about five when she asked me if she could have some money to give to the poor.

“Just a few weeks before her seventh bithday she told me, ‘mummy I don’t know how the homeless sleep at night because it’s so cold’ – it broke my heart.”

This was when Aleeza, who goes to school at Broughton Manor Preparatory School, decided instead of presents she wanted money that she could donate to MK’s Open Door.

Open Door is a charity that supports homeless people in the area and works alongside national charity Shelter.

The charity also aims to support homeless people into accommodation and reintegrate them into society.

Nadia added: “She is so excited to give them the donation, we put together £230 for her birthday and all of this will go to Open Door.

“I get a lump in my throat thinking about it, it’s a horrible situation for them and I’m so proud of her and her generosity.”

Elaine from Open Door said: “I was surprised but really grateful to be approached by someone so young, it’s amazing that she has sacrificed all her birthday presents to help people in her local area. It will really help.”