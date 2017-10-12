Girl, 9, refuses birthday presents for three years to raise money for Milton Keynes charity

A caring schoolgirl has gone without birthday presents for three years in order to raise money for a children’s charity.

Remarkable Rebecca Holanda decided when she was just five years old to forgo her special day in order to help Harry’s Rainbow.

“I asked her what presents she wanted for her sixth birthday and she replied that she didn’t need anything. She said she wanted us to give money to people who need it instead,” said her mum Marcela, who lives on Shenley Church End.

“It was an unusual decision for a little girl to make but she’s stuck to it ever since. All our family and friends donate money to Harry’s Rainbow on Rebecca’s birthday instead of buying her a present.”

Now, after recently celebrating her ninth birthday, Swanbourne pupil Rebecca’s donations total a whopping £2,000.

Harry’s Rainbow has put the money to good use helping children who have been bereaved through the loss of a parent or sibling.

The charity was founded by Greenleys couple Odette and Lee Mould, whose five-year-old son Harry (pictured) died as a result as a result of hospital failures after he was admitted with breathing difficulties.

After seeing how badly the death devastated Harry’s twin sister Jessica, the family decided to help other bereaved siblings by providing support and fun days out.

Odette said: “Rebecca is incredible and the money she raised has helped so many other children.”

This week Odette arranged a thank you ceremony at MK’s 360 Play centre. The centre bosses were so impressed with Rebecca’s generosity that they have presented her with free free life membership.