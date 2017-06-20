Girl power is showcased during college visit to Siemens facility

Students are feeling empowered following a science-based event held to attract girls to science, technology, engineering and maths subjects and careers.

The message delivered to Thornton College’s Year 8 students when they were invited to Siemens’ training facility in Northampton was the positive affirmation that anything boys can do, girls can do just as well – perhaps even better.

The girls discovered that, currently, less than twenty percent of jobs in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) are held by women.

Fortunately, the presentations they enjoyed during their visit to Siemens’ SeeWomen Showcase demonstrated just how creative and exciting a STEM career can be.

Students were treated to a spectacular show packed full of explosive experiments, featuring hydrogen-filled balloons and pyrotechnics.

Afterwards, a variety of speakers shared motivational stories about female role models staking their claim in an industry traditionally dominated by men. Examples cited included Helen Sharman, the first Briton in space, and Jane Francis, the adventurous director of the British Antarctic Survey.