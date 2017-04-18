Girls beat boys in engineering competition to reach world final

A team of female students is thrilled to have been crowned England Champions at the Land Rover 4x4 in Schools Technology Challenge UK Final.

Team Epsilon Engineers from Denbigh School was the best performing team in the competition, which challenges teams of students aged 11 to 19 to design, build and test scale-model remote control vehicles in lessons or at after-school science, technology, engineering and mathematics sessions.

At each stage of the competition, students’ work is scrutinised by vehicle design specialists including Jaguar Land Rover graduates, engineers and retirees.

As the only all-girl team, students Nia Schell, Demi York, Imogen Varga, Kathryn Papadakis and Yasmin Loveland also fought off their rivals to win the Team Identity Award and the brand new Cyber Security Challenge Award.

For the Cyber Security Award, students had to write a report on the security principles they used throughout their project, including intellectual property of their design and the security of their physical materials, information, marketing and communications.

The 16 and 17-year-olds are now looking forward to competing at the world finals event in Abu Dhabi. They will compete against the teams from 17 other countries in December, in a bid to become world champions.

Headteacher Andy Squires said: “The students have given up many of their Friday afternoons and have really worked hard on their invention to achieve this impressive win.

“The opportunity for them to visit Abu Dhabi and compete to be the best in the world is something very few of us will ever get the chance to do.

“They will now continue to develop their design and pursue sponsorship for their once in a lifetime trip.”