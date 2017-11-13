Give blood in Milton Keynes this November and help keep stocks up for Christmas

NHS Blood and Transplant is urging donors in Milton Keynes to make and keep appointments to give blood and ensure hospitals have the stocks they need to treat patients over the festive period.

Donations are needed now because blood needs to be processed before it can be sent to patients. Many patients who need lifesaving transfusions during December will rely upon people generously donating blood in November.

Blood stocks can dip over the next few weeks as people miss appointments due to bad weather, busy schedules, and winter bugs and colds. However the demand for life saving blood and platelets continues 365 days a year and seriously ill people in Milton Keynes are depending on donors making and keeping appointments.

There is continued high demand for O negative blood and A negative platelets, as these ‘universal’ blood types can be used safely with any patient and they are particularly valuable in accident and emergency situations.

Katie Burgon, regional donor marketing operations manager, said: “If you can make and keep an appointment to give blood during November you can help us save lives at Christmas.

“Please make a date to donate now. We’d urge all our donors to keep their appointment but if you need to cancel please do that with at least three days’ notice, so that we open up the appointment to another donor. It’s quick and easy to make an appointment at www.blood.co.uk via our mobile phone app.

NHS Blood and Transplant hold mobile blood donation sessions at a variety of community venues across Milton Keynes. To find your local session call the Donor Line on 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk

“Each donation can save or improve up to three lives. We thank all our loyal donors and appreciate their commitment and lifesaving generosity and we look forward to seeing them in Milton Keynes this November.”

NHS Blood and Transplant also always need new donors to replace those people who can no longer donate for reasons such as ill health or pregnancy. We particularly need more black donors as they are more likely to have the blood type needed to treat the increasing number of patients suffering from sickle cell disease. People from the same ethnic background are more likely to have matching blood groups.

Make and keep your appointment to donate in Milton Keynes by calling the Donor Line on 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk



