Glamorous lingerie brand to open in Milton Keynes

One of the world’s most glamorous lingerie brands, Victoria’s Secret, has chosen intu Milton Keynes for its next branch.

The new store will be situated in a prime location on the East Walk, adjacent to other top international retailers, including Hugo Boss.

As the leading specialty retailer of lingerie, sleepwear and beauty products, the new 8,258 sq ft Victoria’s Secret premises will feature a full range of the brand’s iconic lingerie collections. The store will also bring Victoria’s Secret PINK, the lifestyle brand celebrating college women and campus life.

The addition of Victoria’s Secret further strengthens intu Milton Keynes’ appeal to its fashion conscious customers adding to the high quality shopping experience it offers. Victoria’s Secret will join other aspirational brands including Apple, Karen Millen and Michael Kors.

Nick Round, regional director at intu, said: “As the UK’s leading shopping centre owner, intu is focused on understanding its 35 million annual customers to create a retail and leisure mix that brings a smile to our customers’ faces.

With its high proportion of affluent customers and location in the heart of one of the UK’s fastest growing cities, intu Milton Keynes is the perfect destination for desirable brands to flourish. The increasing number of aspirational brands like Victoria’s Secret joining intu Milton Keynes is giving our customers even more great reasons to visit the centre thus helping all our retailers flourish.”

Shelley Peppard, general manager at intu Milton Keynes said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Victoria’s Secret to Milton Keynes, which we know will attract people both locally and regionally. This is another strong brand for the centre that confirms our position as the fashion quarter of Milton Keynes.”