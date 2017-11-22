Glitterball winners step into the dance spotlight

A senior partner in a Milton Keynes company is celebrating winning a dance trophy and raising £10,000 for charity.

Ruby Parmar has won the Celebrity JustDance 2017 during the competition she took part in with professional dance partner Ben Milan-Vega.

Ruby, PwC’s senior office partner in Milton Keynes, donned her sequins for the evening on Saturday, November 18, for Celebrity JustDance, the glitzy charity event held at the MK Arena and won - bagging the Glitterball trophy.

The event was in aid of MK Dons Sport and Education Trust (SET), an independent charity aligned to the Milton Keynes Dons.

Ruby underwent months of training to compete with professional dance partner Ben Milan-Vega, in the charity event, based on the popular Strictly Come Dancing format.

And she raised a staggering £10,000 from the overwhelming generosity of friends, colleagues and clients.

Ruby performed a waltz and samba during the contest.

For her third fun freestyle dance she enlisted the help of four of her Milton Keynes team, Cat Jones, Laura Reimer, Carolyn Norfolk and Heather Aspinall to perform a stage rocking Bollywood routine.