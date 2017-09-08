Global award for Milton Keynes sports journalist

Duncan Mackay has attended more athletics world championships than Mo Farah and Usain Bolt combined.

Now the respected editor of Bletchley-based insidethegames.biz and a Milton Keynes resident, Duncan was among just 56 global journalists who were recognised for their long service.

“Sports journalism is my dream job,” said Duncan. “I have had the privilege of travelling around the world, breaking major exclusives and seeing amazing human beings like Mo Farah and Usain Bolt performing at the top level at Olympic Games and IAAF World Championships.

“I would recommend anyone with a real passion and commitment for sport to get involved with the journalism side. It’s continuing to be a compelling career for me and I am looking forward to attending 130th IOC Session in Lima, where the hosts of the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics will be chosen.”

In 2009 Duncan and his wife, Sarah Bowron, launched insidethegames.biz following his 16-year career at the Guardian and Observer.

He has attended six Summer and six Winter Olympic Games, five Commonwealth Games, 25 London Marathons, amongst many other international sporting events worldwide, including two FIFA World Cup Finals.

He was presented with an AIPS (international sports press association) memento for covering 12 IAAF Athletics World Championships, the most recent one being in London, by long serving Barbados International Olympic Committee member, Sir Austin L. Sealy.

For more about insidethegames.biz visit http://www.insidethegames.biz/