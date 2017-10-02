Global justice at heart for gap year volunteer

A Milton Keynes volunteer is to dedicate a year to working alongside communities across the world when she takes part in a gap year programme run by the Catholic international development charity CAFOD.

Siobhan Doyle, 22, is taking part in the ‘Step into the Gap’ programme after finishing Spanish and International Development Studies at the University of Chester.

She said: “I first heard of CAFOD through my local parish and through school. The first time I really became involved in CAFOD was in my final year of university whilst I was vice president of the Catholic Society.

“We organised several activities to raise awareness of the refugee crisis, including a pilgrimage to Rome with the Lampedusa cross – a cross made from the wreckage of refugee boats.

“This inspired me to apply for Step into the Gap so that I could put my faith into action, learn about how CAFOD works and see first-hand the impact it has on people’s lives in developing countries.”

Siobhan will be based at Newman University in Birmingham, volunteering in the chaplaincy team and working alongside the community and with staff and students to raise awareness of global justice. She will make an international trip to meet some of the communities that CAFOD works alongside.

She said: “I am so passionate about global justice and I am really looking forward to raising awareness of the amazing work CAFOD does and promote its values. I hope that through taking part in Step into the Gap I will be able to play a small part in raising awareness of the challenges people face in the developing world.”

Siobhan is planning a fundraising event around the upcoming Harvest Appeal. The annual fundraising campaign focuses on communities in El Salvador, such as enabling farmers to learn sustainable farming techniques. Visit cafod.org.uk/harvest