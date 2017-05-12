Go behind the scenes with technical workshop at Milton Keynes Theatre

Ever wanted to get involved in the technical aspects of putting on a show? Next Saturday (May 20) Milton Keynes Theatre are offering the chance to take part in a practical hands-on Technical Theatre Workshop, led by an experienced lighting and sound technician.

Participants will have the opportunity to not only work alongside an expert in the field of technical theatre, but to experiment with lighting and sound equipment.

The workshop will cover lots of exciting technical content, from exploring lighting design, to investigating the sound techniques available and how they collaborate in practice. You’ll be getting a thorough understanding of the technical elements that go into a working production.

Creative learning coordinator, Michelle Breeze, says: “We are hoping this will be the first opportunity of many in order to encourage people to engage with and gain an insight into the most creative industry available.”

To book a place on the workshop call the Creative Learning department on 01908 547606, or go online at http://www.atgtickets.com/shows/technical-theatre-workshop-2017/milton-keynes-theatre/